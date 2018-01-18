Thirteen-year-old Oscar Murphy is unlikely to ever forget what he did on January 18, 2018.



The Irish schoolkid, who moved to the Middle East with his parents when his dad relocated for work, won a local tournament and the prize? Just the small matter of teeing it up alongside Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Tommy Fleetwood.

On day one of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, young Oscar joined the marquee group on the 177-yard par-3 15th at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Playing with your idols and in front of a large crowd is enough to turn most people into a nervous wreck. But not Oscar, as the video shows below.

Playing with your hero, @McIlroyRory - ✔️



Taking down the World Number One - ✔️



Today is a day 13 year old Oscar Murphy will never forget. pic.twitter.com/yGLLUrreQc — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) January 18, 2018

Hitting after McIlroy, Johnson and Fleetwood - no pressure, eh? - Oscar not only found the green, but also got it closer to the pin than the current world No.1.

Way to go, Oscar.

