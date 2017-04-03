There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsKingsbarns reveal course changes ahead of busy 2017

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Kingsbarns reveal course changes ahead of busy 2017

By Andrew Ward02 April, 2017
Kingsbarns Golf Links
Kingsbarns1

Kingbarns Golf Links has revealed changes that have taken place both on and off the course ahead of the new season as it prepares to host the RICOH Women’s British Open later this summer.

Course improvements, which have taken place on two of the courses par-5s, are said to optimise the relationship between the course and the North Sea coastline.

In addition to that, there are new tees on the third and 16th holes, allowing golfers to enjoy even more of the stunning scenery.

Read more - Kingsbarns in 'Best Experience' hat-trick

Kingbarns

“The changes both on and off the course have been implemented wholly to enhance the customer experience,” said Alan Hogg, chief executive at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

“With the RICOH Women’s British Open being contested over the links here in August, 2017 will be an exciting year at Kingsbarns. We were conscious of implementing these changes ahead of the tournament and formally unveiling them at the start of the season.

“This has been achieved through a lot of hard work by our highly skilled maintenance team and supported by local contractions during the winter months.”

Read more - Brexit economic boom for top Scots resorts

Kingsbarns2

On-course developments have been accompanied by a number of key appointments to bolster the Kingsbarn roster, including the appointment of PGA Professional, Gary Forrester, who will take over the role of golf operations manager.

“Kingsbarns has been one of my favourite courses for a long time,” he said. “To come here to work alongside a fantastic team of professionals is extremely exciting.”

The practice facility has also been enhanced with a short game area and the extension of the driving range.

Related Articles - Kingsbarns Golf Links

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

Jason Day upbeat on return at Augusta
Trending

By Bryce Ritchie

Inside the new media building at Augusta National
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

LIVE! THE MASTERS Our team's picks for Augusta glory
THE MASTERS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

BOOK REVIEW "Unprecedented: The Masters and Me" by Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a three-night golf break to Ayrshire

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

New handicap rule aims to stop bandits
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Aberdeenshire man wins £44k from golf bet
Adam Hadwin

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf tips: Power up like Dustin Johnson
Dustin Johnson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below