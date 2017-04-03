Kingsbarns reveal course changes ahead of busy 2017

Kingbarns Golf Links has revealed changes that have taken place both on and off the course ahead of the new season as it prepares to host the RICOH Women’s British Open later this summer.



Course improvements, which have taken place on two of the courses par-5s, are said to optimise the relationship between the course and the North Sea coastline.

In addition to that, there are new tees on the third and 16th holes, allowing golfers to enjoy even more of the stunning scenery.



“The changes both on and off the course have been implemented wholly to enhance the customer experience,” said Alan Hogg, chief executive at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

“With the RICOH Women’s British Open being contested over the links here in August, 2017 will be an exciting year at Kingsbarns. We were conscious of implementing these changes ahead of the tournament and formally unveiling them at the start of the season.

“This has been achieved through a lot of hard work by our highly skilled maintenance team and supported by local contractions during the winter months.”



On-course developments have been accompanied by a number of key appointments to bolster the Kingsbarn roster, including the appointment of PGA Professional, Gary Forrester, who will take over the role of golf operations manager.

“Kingsbarns has been one of my favourite courses for a long time,” he said. “To come here to work alongside a fantastic team of professionals is extremely exciting.”

The practice facility has also been enhanced with a short game area and the extension of the driving range.