Kisner closing in on major breakthrough

By Bunkered Golf Magazine13 August, 2017
Kevin Kisner takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the 99th US PGA Championship, despite coughing up three shots in his last three holes in today’s third round.

The 33-year-old American, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, holds a slender advantage over fellow countryman Chris Stroud and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama after posting a one-over 72 at Quail Hollow.

Justin Thomas is a further shot adrift on five-under-par, alongside former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen.

Kisner, playing in just his 12th major, is yet to post a top ten in one of golf’s four biggest events but is now just 18 holes from glory. Even so, he was left to rue a costly finish to his round that saw him allow large chunks of the field back into the competition.

“I'm happy I'm in the position I'm in,” said the South Carolinan. “I had a chance to run away from guys and take people out of the tournament that were four or five, six back, and I didn't do it. Now I'm in a dogfight tomorrow and I have to be prepared for that.”

Kisner added that it would be ‘a dream’ to join the major-winners club tomorrow.

“That's what I grew up practicing and playing, to play on the PGA Tour and to have a chance in major championships,” he said. “The way my game's progressed over my career, I like where I am, and I like having a chance tomorrow. It would be awesome to take home the Wanamaker Trophy. There’s a lot of great names on that trophy.”

Spieth Us Pga

Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth’s hopes of becoming the youngest player ever to complete the career grand slam look to be over after a level-par 71 left him on three-over for the tournament. He is adamant, though, that he won’t let that affect him.

“I didn't have it written in a diary from when I was young that I need to win a career grand slam as the youngest ever," said the Open champion, above. That wasn't the goal. The goal was to try and win them all. The goal was to try and get on the PGA Tour and then from there see what happens. And yeah, I have a lot of opportunities.

The PGA Championship I think is going to be the toughest for me. If we look historically back on my career, I think I will play this tournament worse than the other three majors just in the way that it's set up.

I feel like my game truly suits the other three majors maybe more than a PGA Championship. But I believe we can play anywhere and can win anywhere. It's just a matter of having everything in sync at the right time."

