Knox ready to make his mark

Russell Knox opened up his Augusta National account last year with a seven-over 79 on the Thursday, a score he memorably described as leaving him “shell-shocked”.

Twelve months on and the US-based Scot says he’s eager to get back out onto the golf course and give a better account of himself in his second Masters appearance.

Knox, 31, spoke to Sandy Lyle last year prior to his debut and was also given advice from fellow PGA Tour star Scot Martin Laird not to “overdo” analysing the course.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk before heading out for his second practice session this morning with Brian Stuard, the two-time PGA Tour winner said that despite missing the cut last year, he still feels at ease in Georgia.

“There’s not much particularly different from last year, to be honest,” said Knox, who didn’t finish worse than 20th in his opening eight events this season.

“I learned a lot last year on my debut and I felt comfortable then. This year, this week, I feel comfortable out there, I really do.”



Day one @TheMasters. Quick nine before the storms. ☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/AebPYqrHDM — Russell Knox (@rooknox) April 3, 2017

With the weather this week potentially lengthening the golf course, Rickie Fowler said yesterday that anyone who gives up distance to the field just puts stress on their game.

But that’s not a theory the world No.23 necessarily subscribes to.

“I don’t think being long a requirement, as such, or that you need to be big with your driver. I think if you look back at previous winners of the Masters, they have all be really good irons players, excellent iron players certainly. And I think I’m a good iron player.” He added: “I definitely think I can contend this week. My best finish in a major is a tied for 22nd (US PGA, 2016) so I definitely want to improve on that.”