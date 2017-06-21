There are no results available.
Koepka and DJ party hard after US Open win

By Martin Inglis21 June, 2017
Brooks Koepka
Fireball

Welcome to this week's Social Eyes. It's sure been a whirlwind few days for Brooks Koepka.

After clinching the US Open title by four strokes at Erin Hills, the 27-year-old partied hard with good friend Dustin Johnson and his fiancee Paulina Gretzky afterwards.

Yes, that is Fireball - the 33% cinnamon whisky - being added to the US Open trophy. It prompted two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange to reflect on how things have stepped up a notch since he drank from it in 1988 and 1989 (apologies for the language in the picture).

In the immediate aftermath of Koepka's win, a big song and dance was made about Fox commentator Joe Buck referencing the American's ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards and not current partner Jena Sims.

By all accounts, Koepka and Sims - who is an actress - started dating fairly recently and, if her Instagram page is anything to go by, she's quite into her golf.

It's par-tee time! ⛳️

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

Fun fact: Tiger and I share a birthday and between us we've got 14 majors. ⛳️

A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on

The big story of the last couple of days has been the decision of Phil Mickelson and Jim 'Bones' Mackay to go their separate ways.

As a result, Skratch made these clips celebrating their 25 unbelievably successful years together.

Ever seen a plane make an emergency landing on a golf course? Well, it happened at Westhoughton Golf Course near Bolton at the weekend.

Eddie Pepperell engaged in the most entertaining Twitter Q&A for a while on Tuesday night. Here are some of the highlights:

Pepperell1 Pepperell2 Pepperell3 Pepperell4

Greg Norman had just one thing to say after the PGA Tour (finally) changed its drug-testing policy and brought it in line with the World Anti-Doping Association.

And finally...

The Shark was also delighted to be on the cover of the latest issue of bunkered, which marks the 40th anniversary of his maiden European Tour win at Blairgowrie.

