Koepka and DJ party hard after US Open win

After clinching the US Open title by four strokes at Erin Hills, the 27-year-old partied hard with good friend Dustin Johnson and his fiancee Paulina Gretzky afterwards.



Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka partying it up with the #USOpen trophy like: 🎉🍾 🏆🎉 (🎥:: kmelnichenko/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ursi1tFHPQ — GOLF.com (@golf_com) June 21, 2017

Yes, that is Fireball - the 33% cinnamon whisky - being added to the US Open trophy. It prompted two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange to reflect on how things have stepped up a notch since he drank from it in 1988 and 1989 (apologies for the language in the picture).



Fireball in the USOpen trophy! Brings back many memories.In my day, it was Budweiser from the tap. Have fun and be careful 😈✌️ pic.twitter.com/1IccGSQi3r — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) June 21, 2017

In the immediate aftermath of Koepka's win, a big song and dance was made about Fox commentator Joe Buck referencing the American's ex-girlfriend Becky Edwards and not current partner Jena Sims.

By all accounts, Koepka and Sims - who is an actress - started dating fairly recently and, if her Instagram page is anything to go by, she's quite into her golf.



It's par-tee time! ⛳️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Fun fact: Tiger and I share a birthday and between us we've got 14 majors. ⛳️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jul 6, 2016 at 1:23pm PDT

The big story of the last couple of days has been the decision of Phil Mickelson and Jim 'Bones' Mackay to go their separate ways.

As a result, Skratch made these clips celebrating their 25 unbelievably successful years together.



Phil and Bones have officially split.



It doesn’t get any better than this exchange from 2012. pic.twitter.com/zll38kLHsh — Skratch (@Skratch) June 20, 2017

Phil and Bones: 1992 - 2017 pic.twitter.com/tOeEqaT3Sy — Skratch (@Skratch) June 20, 2017

Ever seen a plane make an emergency landing on a golf course? Well, it happened at Westhoughton Golf Course near Bolton at the weekend.



Thankfully the pilot was okay, "What a driver!" - Plane lands on Westhoughton golf course. pic.twitter.com/9vRqtT1XxZ — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) June 18, 2017

Eddie Pepperell engaged in the most entertaining Twitter Q&A for a while on Tuesday night. Here are some of the highlights:



Greg Norman had just one thing to say after the PGA Tour (finally) changed its drug-testing policy and brought it in line with the World Anti-Doping Association.

@PGATOUR It is about bloody time. Congrats on finally following Wada. Zero tolerance. — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) June 20, 2017

