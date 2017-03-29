KP roasts pro for taking 93 seconds over a putt!

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. With 3.27m Twitter followers, ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen boasts an even bigger audience than Rory McIlroy (3.11m).



He loves his golf. But, like a lot of us, hates slow play. And, while watching the WGC-Dell Match Play, called out William McGirt for taking NINETY-THREE seconds over a putt.

Pathetic. Watch this? All to miss a putt! This should not be allowed! Seriously man! 😡 pic.twitter.com/ZUajLmDQCP — KP (@KP24) March 24, 2017

All that to miss. And Thomas Pieters wasn’t impressed either.

There was another USA v Europe Twitter storm, too, after these rather ignorant tweets from PGA Tour duo Kelly Kraft and Grayson Murray, complaining at the amount of European Tour and Asian Tour players in last week's WGC-Dell Match Play field.

It's amazing to me how fast some of the Asian Tour/ Euro tour guys rise in the world golf rankings. — Kelly Kraft (@kkraft11) March 23, 2017

Let's go play over there and then we will be in every major and WGC event the rest of our lives! https://t.co/HJRlcdl6TE — Grayson Murray (@GraysonMurray) March 23, 2017

Eddie Pepperell was having none of it.

Some fall pretty fast too. Maybe come and play in Europe before displaying your ignorance for us all to realise what a ✊🏻 looks like. https://t.co/tcTjKm521h — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 28, 2017

Not defensive Kelly just disappointed for you that you chose to tweet this. Only option, like mine, is to play better. Good luck. 👍 https://t.co/NSC4KRu7aY — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) March 28, 2017

And, again, neither was Pieters.



@GraysonMurray or you guys could just text that to each other, and not make a fool of yourself for tweeting nonsense — Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) March 29, 2017

Former European Tour player Michael Clayton probably summed it up best though.

@GraysonMurray@chambleebrandel Tour school's at the end of November. Sure you're welcome — Michael Clayton (@MichaelClayto15) March 23, 2017

Last week’s WGC-Dell Match Play is sure to be remembered as much for some incredibly long driving as it was for Dustin Johnson’s third win in a row.

It didn’t have everyone impressed though, particularly Gary Player (shock!), Ian Woosnam, Pablo Larrazabal and Tony Johnstone.

Does this not tell you there needs to be some changes with the equipment and balls https://t.co/dTiUl2ywOw — Ian Woosnam (@IWoosnam) March 27, 2017

@IWoosnam It's beyond a joke now, Woos. In an ideal world dial the ball back, reduce driver head-size. Solid heads would cure the problem. — Tony Johnstone (@TonyJohnstone56) March 27, 2017

424 yards vs. 439 yards???? Some one told me years ago that power is not important in golf... hehehe... is almost everything these days... — Pablo Larrazabal (@plarrazabal) March 26, 2017

Now, onto some more slightly less serious stuff. Danny Willett is continuing to tease us as to what he’ll be serving at next week’s Masters champion’s dinner.

You'll find out soon 😉 https://t.co/VuS0mzVjAx — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) March 28, 2017

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose have already been at Augusta getting some prep work in with putting coach Phil Kenyon.

And finally…

Sticking with GB’s gold medal winner, this is surely the cutest picture of the week.