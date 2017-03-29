There are no results available.
KP roasts pro for taking 93 seconds over a putt!

KP roasts pro for taking 93 seconds over a putt!

By Martin Inglis29 March, 2017
Kevin Pietersen William McGirt
Kpmc Girt

Welcome to this week’s Social Eyes. With 3.27m Twitter followers, ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen boasts an even bigger audience than Rory McIlroy (3.11m).

He loves his golf. But, like a lot of us, hates slow play. And, while watching the WGC-Dell Match Play, called out William McGirt for taking NINETY-THREE seconds over a putt.

All that to miss. And Thomas Pieters wasn’t impressed either.

There was another USA v Europe Twitter storm, too, after these rather ignorant tweets from PGA Tour duo Kelly Kraft and Grayson Murray, complaining at the amount of European Tour and Asian Tour players in last week's WGC-Dell Match Play field.

Eddie Pepperell was having none of it.

And, again, neither was Pieters.

Former European Tour player Michael Clayton probably summed it up best though.

Last week’s WGC-Dell Match Play is sure to be remembered as much for some incredibly long driving as it was for Dustin Johnson’s third win in a row.

It didn’t have everyone impressed though, particularly Gary Player (shock!), Ian Woosnam, Pablo Larrazabal and Tony Johnstone.

Now, onto some more slightly less serious stuff. Danny Willett is continuing to tease us as to what he’ll be serving at next week’s Masters champion’s dinner.

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose have already been at Augusta getting some prep work in with putting coach Phil Kenyon.

And finally…

Sticking with GB’s gold medal winner, this is surely the cutest picture of the week.

Daddy daughter dance💃🏼

A post shared by Justin Rose (@justinprose99) on

