Kylie Henry 'proud' at scale of Ladies Scottish Open

Kylie Henry says she’s beaming with pride at the fact the biggest event of the Ladies European Tour regular season is being hosted in Scotland.



Thanks to a landmark co-sanctioning agreement with the LPGA, the Ladies Scottish Open has had its prize money trebled to $1.5m and, with its position in the calendar a week before the Women’s British Open, it has helped to attract five of the world’s top ten – So Yeon Ryu, Ariya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park, Lydia Ko and Shanshan Feng.

“Being Scottish and having the Scottish Open as big as this and so close to home for me, I’m just really proud,” Henry, who is from Glasgow, told bunkered.co.uk.

“Obviously it’s a much bigger event this year and Aberdeen Asset Management have pumped in a lot of money making it the biggest event of the year on our schedule outwith the majors. It’s brilliant for our tour.”

Despite the scale of the event, Henry – whose best finish on tour this season was 13th at the World Ladies Championship – isn’t putting too much pressure on herself, and hopes she can build some momentum heading into the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns next week.

“I just want to really go out there, enjoy myself and play as best as I possibly can and see what happens,” she added. “This is a great tune-up for Kingsbarns with both courses having been designed by Kyle Phillips so it should be two great weeks in a row and I’m very excited.”