There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsLadybank membership response thrills club

The Home
of Exceptional
Golfing Deals

Golf News

Ladybank membership response thrills club

By Andrew Ward12 April, 2017
Ladybank Golf Club
Lgc 2016 1

The response to Ladybank Golf Club’s new membership categories has been ‘incredibly positive’, according to the club’s new secretary.

Gordon Simpson has confirmed that the innovative move prompted a flood of enquiries, resulting in the club filling two thirds of its first ever country memberships within a month of its launch.

“The reaction has been wonderful,” explained Mr Simpson. “We have had an enormous amount of interest in our new membership categories throughout the UK and further afield which illustrates the continuing admiration for the club.

“I was especially thrilled to welcome John Welham as the club’s first country member, as he was one of the first to express an interest in becoming a member of Ladybank through the new membership options.”

Read more - Highlands club celebrating after top award

Lady 18

The club have also launched new categories for 18-25 year olds and 26-30 year olds, as well as establishing closer links with golf tour operators and key accommodation providers within the area.

Simpson added: “Ladybank has a tradition stretching back over 138 years. Our reputation has been built on our fantastic parkland course, clubhouse and practise facilities. Many visitors who play Ladybank for the first time want to return as a member and it is gratifying to be able to offer them these options.

“There is still a long way to go and we have many plans for this club, but establishing a more flexible approach to membership has been one of the first, key changes to be made and I am thrilled with the response.”

As part of the ongoing development, the club have also appointed a new catering team.  

“Our new caterers, Grant and Lisa Conway, have many years of experience in the hospitality industry and are committed to delivering supreme levels of service and a menu befitting a club such as Ladybank.”

Related Articles - Scottish News

Latest Headlines

Golf News

FootJoy add four models to spikeless range
hot

By Andrew Ward

Cobra step back in time with Heritage Collection
New

By David Cunninghame

Gary Player devastated to miss SB2K17
Trending

By Andrew Ward

EXCLUSIVE Vogrie Golf Course given stay of execution
Exclusive

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

19 of the best Sergio Garcia celebration pics
GALLERY

By Martin Inglis

Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Peter Alliss brands Rory McIlroy's Muirfield remarks 'stupid'
Peter Alliss

By Martin Inglis

Problems mount for Scottish golf
Scottish Golf

By Bryce Ritchie

11 times TV viewers had an impact on a golf tournament
Rules of Golf

By Martin Inglis

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below