The response to Ladybank Golf Club’s new membership categories has been ‘incredibly positive’, according to the club’s new secretary.



Gordon Simpson has confirmed that the innovative move prompted a flood of enquiries, resulting in the club filling two thirds of its first ever country memberships within a month of its launch.

“The reaction has been wonderful,” explained Mr Simpson. “We have had an enormous amount of interest in our new membership categories throughout the UK and further afield which illustrates the continuing admiration for the club.

“I was especially thrilled to welcome John Welham as the club’s first country member, as he was one of the first to express an interest in becoming a member of Ladybank through the new membership options.”



The club have also launched new categories for 18-25 year olds and 26-30 year olds, as well as establishing closer links with golf tour operators and key accommodation providers within the area.

Simpson added: “Ladybank has a tradition stretching back over 138 years. Our reputation has been built on our fantastic parkland course, clubhouse and practise facilities. Many visitors who play Ladybank for the first time want to return as a member and it is gratifying to be able to offer them these options.

“There is still a long way to go and we have many plans for this club, but establishing a more flexible approach to membership has been one of the first, key changes to be made and I am thrilled with the response.”

As part of the ongoing development, the club have also appointed a new catering team.

“Our new caterers, Grant and Lisa Conway, have many years of experience in the hospitality industry and are committed to delivering supreme levels of service and a menu befitting a club such as Ladybank.”