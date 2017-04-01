Lamkin pays tribute to The Masters

Lamkin is celebrating the first major of the season with the release of new grips showcasing the unmistakable traditional green and yellow colour scheme that is associated with The Masters.



Lamkin will release the special edition Majors Z5 grip and SINK grips that will not only bring a striking image to your clubs, but also features proven to improve your game.

The Majors Z5 (below) is the most advanced grip produced in the 92 years that Lamkin have been operating. It is designed to deliver maximum control, comfort and consistency with every swing.



The Z5 includes five different zones that each provides a specific performance enhancing function. The zones improve grip stability and traction, provide greater feel and comfort and encourage correct hand placement and pressure.

The success of grips such as SuperStroke has shown the popularity of an oversized putting grip to improve your stroke. Lamkin have decided to go in that direction, the SINK putter grips (below) promote greater accuracy, consistency and confidence.



The grip includes oval markings, providing a reference point for effective hand positioning, and are offered in two different shapes, both including a curved-handle design.

The rounded grip (RND) features a wider, straighter profile, whereas the squared grip (SQD) features a thinner shape with more pronounced corners. The putting grips are either 11-inch or 13-inch in size, giving you more choice depending on your preference when using your putter.



Lamkin Masters-themed grips

Available: Now

Price: Z5 - £12.99; SINK 11" - £19.95; SINK 13" - £21.99

More info:lamkin.co.uk

Twitter:@LamkinGrips

