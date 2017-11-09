Leading UK amateur event undergoes total rebrand

One of the UK’s leading amateur golf events has undergone a complete rebrand.



The South of England Open Amateur Championship, which takes place annually at Walton Heath Golf Club, has simply been renamed the Walton Heath Trophy as it aims to attract an elite international field.

The champion will receive the Michael Lunt Salver, which will perpetuate the memory of the tournament founder and inspiration, the late Michael Lunt. Next year’s championship takes place over the Old and New Courses from July 24-26.

The impressive silver salver contains as its centrepiece the gold medal won by Michael Lunt as part of the Great Britain and Ireland team which won the World Amateur Team Championship (Eisenhower Trophy) in 1958 and is regarded as one of amateur golf’s most imposing prizes.

Since 2005, champions have included Danny Willett, who went on to win the Masters at Augusta National in 2016, and Gary Wolstenholme, a three-time champion on the European Senior Tour since turning professional at the age of 50.

Past entrants have also included European Tour champions such as Chris Wood, Tyrrell Hatton and Joost Luiten.

Men’s club captain at Walton Heath, Iain Cruickshank, said: “We consider ourselves to be a progressive and forward-thinking club and there was a clear view that the former title was somewhat outdated.

“With the blessing of Michael Lunt’s widow, Vicki, the club is delighted to announce that the South of England Open Amateur Championship will, from 2018, be rebranded as the Walton Heath Trophy.

“This move reflects a modern and more streamlined title for the event and places a firm emphasis on one of the amateur game’s most striking trophies.”