Lee Trevino weighs in on equipment rollback debate

One of golf’s most contentious issues? Whether or not to tighten the restrictions on modern equipment.



It seems most people who follow the game have an opinion on the matter. Some think it’s imperative for the long-term health of the game that stricter measures are enforced. Others believe that things are best left as they are.

Lee Trevino? The six-time major winner has made his feelings perfectly clear.



Speaking ahead of this week’s RBC Canadian Open – an event he won three times – the six-time major champion dismissed the idea of reining in the likes of the driver and the golf ball.

“It would take years to dial it back,” said the 78-year-old. “Manufacturers are set up, the lobbying and the lawsuits, it wouldn't be worth it. It would damage the game more than anything.”

That’s not to say Trevino is in favour of all modern equipment and the way it is regulated.

“I'm totally against the long putter,” he said. “Always have been. I talked to the USGA, I talked to the PGA, I talked to everybody until I was blue in the face, and said, you took the driver and took it to where it was only 48 inches long. They made a rule. The size of the head of the driver can only be 460cc. Okay.



“Now, they have the rule where the club has to be at least 18 inches long, that's a rule. Why can't they make the putter the shortest club in your bag? Then if you want to anchor it, stick it in your pocket, or whatever you want to do with it, you do it. You understand? If you can anchor with a 35-inch putter, anchor with it.

“They could make it so easy. Why do they make it so difficult? Just make it the shortest club in your bag.”