Lee Westwood makes huge donation to Edinburgh charity shop

By Michael McEwan17 May, 2018
Lee Westwood

A big doff of the cap to Lee Westwood.

The big-hearted Englishman has donated thousands of pounds worth of golf memorabilia to an Edinburgh charity shop.

Shelter Scotland’s Morningside branch was stunned when the former world No.1 handed over a huge collection of personal items for them to sell, including his Ryder Cup team caps and a signed hat from the 2014 victory at Gleneagles.

Shelter Scotland is celebrating its half-century this year. It was established in 1968 and, every year, helps over half a million people struggling with bad housing or homelessness through its advice, support and legal services. It is reckoned that, every 18 minutes, a household becomes homeless in Scotland.

Suffice to say, Westwood’s generosity will go a long way to helping the charity raise the funds it needs to keep up its good work.

"I am delighted that in Shelter Scotland's 50th anniversary year I can contribute to its vital work through donating some of my personal golf memorabilia and clothing,” Westwood told the BBC.

"Not everyone is as fortunate as I have been in my career so I am just glad to be able to give something back and support Shelter Scotland in its fight to help people facing bad housing and homelessness."

Tony Foster, manager of Shelter Scotland's Morningside shop, added: "As a golf player and fan since my childhood it's an absolute treat to receive such an amazing donation from a player I've watched and admired for over 20 years.

Those sentiments were echoed by Graeme Brown, the director of Shelter Scotland.

"I can't thank Lee Westwood enough for his very generous and much-appreciated donation to our Morningside shop,” he said. "It is even more special in this our 50th year as there is so much that still needs doing in Scotland to fight bad housing and homelessness. Fantastic donations, like this one from Lee, make our work that bit easier."

