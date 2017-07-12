Lee Westwood has split from long-time manager Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler after 24 years.

According to the Telegraph, the former world No.1 has joined IMG and although the reasons remain unclear, it is understood that there is a legal dispute between the golfer and the agency.

The news is likely to come as a major shock - on a similar level to the Phil Mickelson and Bones break-up a month ago - given how close the pair were.

They owned several racehorses together, including one named Hoof It, and were often seen out together along with 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke. Westwood was one of Chandler's first clients when he started the firm in 1989 following 15 years playing on the European Tour.



Westwood is the third high profile departure from ISM in recent times following Charl Schwartzel and Matt Fitzpatrick. However, major champions Clarke, Danny Willett, Louis Oosthuizen and Paul Lawrie, as well as Scott Jamieson, Joost Luiten and Anirban Lahiri, all remain in the ISM stable.