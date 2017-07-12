There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsLee Westwood splits from manager Chubby Chandler

Golf News

Lee Westwood splits from manager Chubby Chandler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine12 July, 2017
Lee Westwood
Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood has split from long-time manager Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler after 24 years.

According to the Telegraph, the former world No.1 has joined IMG and although the reasons remain unclear, it is understood that there is a legal dispute between the golfer and the agency.

The news is likely to come as a major shock - on a similar level to the Phil Mickelson and Bones break-up a month ago - given how close the pair were.

They owned several racehorses together, including one named Hoof It, and were often seen out together along with 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke. Westwood was one of Chandler's first clients when he started the firm in 1989 following 15 years playing on the European Tour.

Westwood is the third high profile departure from ISM in recent times following Charl Schwartzel and Matt Fitzpatrick. However, major champions Clarke, Danny Willett, Louis Oosthuizen and Paul Lawrie, as well as Scott Jamieson, Joost Luiten and Anirban Lahiri, all remain in the ISM stable.

Related Articles - Lee Westwood

Related Articles - Tour News

Golf News

Scottish Open to have relaxed mobile phone policy
European Tour

By Martin Inglis

Stewart Cink plans emotional Turnberry return
Stewart Cink

By Martin Inglis

Russell Knox: 'There were no Ryder Cup mistakes'
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Lee Westwood splits from manager Chubby Chandler
Lee Westwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Scottish Open to continue on regional rotation
New

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots duo make holes-in-one on exact same hole
Lanark Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

6 questions posed by Phil Mickelson and Bones' break-up
New

By Martin Inglis

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below