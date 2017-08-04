There are no results available.
Lexi Thompson firing with secret Scottish weapon

By Martin Inglis04 August, 2017
If clubhouse leader Lexi Thompson manages to close out her second major win come Sunday evening, a serious amount of credit will be directed towards her Scottish caddie Kevin McAlpine. 

A former looper at this week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open host venue Kingsbarns and past Scottish Amateur champion, McAlpine has been credited for helping with ‘basically everything’ over the opening two rounds as Thompson followed up an opening 67 with a four-under-par 68 to join England’s Georgia Hall at the top of the leaderboard.

“Basically every hole, honestly,” replied Thompson when asked if there was a hole in particular where McAlpine’s advice proved key.

“His input going into the greens, he tells me where to land it and where I need it to come down. 

“He's been spot on every time, and it's helped me out so much. And he knows the greens like the back of his hand, as well. He's helped me out a lot out there.

“He's told me basically everything. I've learned so much about the golf course along the way in the last few days. I'm sure it will help me out through the weekend as it has the last few days.”

And for Thompson, who teamed-up with McAlpine for the first time at the ANA Inspiration – where she was given that infamous four-stroke penalty to lose out on her second major title – there’s even been time for a history lesson or two on the links.

“There's a huge rock on No.11 [usually No.12] that's washed up and he gave me some history behind it. He’s given me a few history facts and I'm like, oh, this is pretty cool. He hasn't taken me anywhere to go sightseeing or anything though.”

Come Sunday evening, it may be Thompson creating her own history as the first major champion at the venue her caddie spent years working at.

