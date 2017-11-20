There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsLexi Thompson misses 2ft putt to lose LPGA finale

Golf News

Lexi Thompson misses 2ft putt to lose LPGA finale

By Bunkered Golf Magazine20 November, 2017
Lexi Thompson LPGA Tour
Lexi

It was all set up for Lexi Thompson. Just a two-foot putt stood between the 22-year-old and a likely victory at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

It would have signalled the perfect end to a season filled with ups and downs - from the highs of two LPGA Tour victories and being part of the winning Solheim Cup team to the lows of the controversial rules situation that cost her victory at the ANA Inspiration.

But Thompson missed the putt to the right to subsequently lose the LPGA Tour's season finale and also the Player of the Year accolade. That, instead, was shared by Korean duo Sung Hyun Park and So Yeon Ryu, while Ariya Jutanugarn birdied the final two holes to win the tournament.

Here is footage of that missed putt:

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to end it,” said Thompson. “I don’t really know what happened there. Yeah, it just happens. I guess it’s golf. I guess we all go through situations we don’t like sometimes.”

When asked if the pressure got to her, Thompson added: “No. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about it. I putted great the whole day and did my routine; I read it. I mean, it wasn't obviously a very long putt. I guess maybe just a little bit of adrenaline.

"I didn't look at a leaderboard actually the whole day. That’s just the way I am. I just try to stay relaxed and just focus on my game because that's all I can control. Yeah, I guess it’s just golf. You know, crazy things happen like that. I’ll move on.”

There was some consolation for Thompson, though. She picked up $1m for winning the Race to CME Globe title and also lifted the Vare Trophy for the season's lowest scoring average.

Related Articles - Lexi Thompson

Related Articles - LPGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Winner's Circle: Rahm roars; joy for Jutanugarn
Winner's Circle

By Martin Inglis

Bradley Neil backed ahead of debut European Tour season
Bradley Neil

By Gordon Bannerman

Pelley: England vs Scotland could 'absolutely' happen
European Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Lexi Thompson misses 2ft putt to lose LPGA finale
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Matt Fitzpatrick: Ryder Cup debut ‘didn’t impact me’
Matt Fitzpatrick

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

European Tour pros dispute Rahm rookie award
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Sergio Garcia talks up Callaway switch
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Pro deletes Twitter account after Eddie Pepperell run-in
Eddie Pepperell

By Martin Inglis

Bernhard Langer critical of 'unfair' Schwab Cup
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bridgestone Golf CEO makes bold Tiger Woods claim
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below