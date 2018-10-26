Lexi Thompson opens up on body image struggles

It’s been a tough couple of years for Lexi Thompson, both on and off the golf course.



In March 2017, the 23-year-old American found herself at the centre of a rules scandal that cost her victory in the opening major of the season, the ANA Inspiration while, at the opposite end of the season, she missed a short putt to win the CME Group Tour Championship.

Off the course, meanwhile, it was revealed in June 2017 that her mother, Judy, had been diagnosed with uterine cancer, for which she has been undergoing treatment, while in September 2017, her grandmother passed away.



Recent events led Thompson to, in July this year, she was taking a break from golf to “recharge” her “mental batteries”.

In a statement at the time, Thompson said: “The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time.”

Yesterday evening, Thompson then opened up on body image struggles she has been having. She said she’d spend time comparing herself to ‘stick thin’ or fitness models on Instagram and, due to being in the public eye, it affected her confidence.

Check out the full post below.

Speaking to bunkered.co.uk earlier this week, Solheim Cup captain Juli Inkster said she has been in touch with Thompson a lot recently and sympathised with her struggles on and off the golf course.

“She’s played a lot of competitive golf and I think sometimes you just reach a point where enough’s enough,” she said.



“I think, you know, her mom having cancer and the rulings, I think she just needed to get away from it. She’s got a passion for working out and she’s trying to get back to enjoying the game again.

“I think she’s just trying to figure out ‘what does Lexi Thompson want to do?’