There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsLISTEN: John Daly releases new single

Golf News

LISTEN: John Daly releases new single

By Michael McEwan10 March, 2018
John Daly
John Daly 1

If he hadn't been a golfer, there's a good chance John Daly would have been a full-time musician.

The two-time major winner has released multiple studio albums, collaborating with the likes of Kid Rock and Darius Rucker.

He also famously duetted with Kenny G on a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" - in China, no less - and has even performed at the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool. 

Now, he's making an appearance on a single by the little-known American country artist Keith Jacob. According to his his Twitter bio, Jacob "delivers hard-hitting country rockin' songs with a no-apologies view of relationships and life". 

Wonder what attracted him to collaborate with Daly?

Their new track is called 18 Holes & A 12-Pack. Yeah... really.

Is it any good? We'll let you be the judge of that.

John Daly 2

Their new track is called 18 Holes & A 12-Pack. Yeah... really.

Is it any good? We'll let you be the judge of that.

So... thoughts?

Related Articles - John Daly

Related Articles - Trending

-

Golf News

LISTEN: John Daly releases new single
Listen

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf chair outs 'disgraceful' behaviour of Area/County figures
Scottish Golf

By Martin Inglis

Rejection of Scottish Golf affiliation fee hike 'puts jobs at risk'
New

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods not getting carried away with win prospects
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

What is the Crow's Nest at Augusta National?
THE MASTERS

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

A narrow stance for a better turn
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below