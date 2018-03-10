LISTEN: John Daly releases new single

If he hadn't been a golfer, there's a good chance John Daly would have been a full-time musician.

The two-time major winner has released multiple studio albums, collaborating with the likes of Kid Rock and Darius Rucker.

He also famously duetted with Kenny G on a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" - in China, no less - and has even performed at the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool.

Now, he's making an appearance on a single by the little-known American country artist Keith Jacob. According to his his Twitter bio, Jacob "delivers hard-hitting country rockin' songs with a no-apologies view of relationships and life".

Wonder what attracted him to collaborate with Daly?

Their new track is called 18 Holes & A 12-Pack. Yeah... really.

Is it any good? We'll let you be the judge of that.

So... thoughts?