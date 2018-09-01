search
Londoner Robinson loving life as a member at Prestonfield

Golf News

Londoner Robinson loving life as a member at Prestonfield

By Martin Inglis01 September, 2018
Paul Robinson

When Paul Robinson moved to Edinburgh from London in August of last year, he knew he wanted to join a golf club.

Only one problem: he had no idea where he would fit in best.

The 47-year-old visited a number of courses around the capital to see how he ‘fitted in’ before finally setting on Prestonfield… and he hasn’t looked back.

“The welcome I got from the club secretary at and also the pro, Scott Clark, was what helped sell it to me,” explained the 18-handicapper. “That was big for me.”

Robinson played the course with a friend before signing on the dotted line and was impressed with what he found.

“I thought the quality and conditioning was fantastic and the members that I met while I was there gave me a good vibe,” he added. “It’s no surprise that all combined to help me make my mind up about joining.”

Since then, Robinson has become an active member and says that joining Prestonfield has been great for both his golf and his social life.

Prestonfield 26

“I didn’t know a soul when I joined here but I’ve met a few people already by playing in the Wednesday medal, which groups players randomly, and that’s been brilliant,” he said.

“There’s great availability of tee times at the course, too, and you get emails constantly from the golf club telling you about the condition of the golf course and any upcoming events, which is great to keep you in the loop. You feel part of the club.”

As for the cost of his membership, he’s adamant that it has been money well spent.

“Between most of the courses in Edinburgh, there’s only about a £100 to £200 difference in membership prices,” he added. “If you’re taking up a £600 to £700 membership, I don't think you're going to baulk at another £100. Plus, I imagine you'd be even more content to pay that when the welcome was like the one I got at Prestonfield.”

