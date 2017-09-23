There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsLong Drive World Series reaches Portugal conclusion

Golf News

Long Drive World Series reaches Portugal conclusion

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 September, 2017
Long Drive World Series Joe Miller
Joe Miller2

Golf’s most exciting new showpiece event, the Long Drive World Series, returns this weekend for the final leg of the 2017 competition.

The event will take place tomorrow (September 24) at the Oceanico Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal – the same venue which plays host to this week’s Portugal Masters.

Eight of the world’s longest drivers are set to battle it out to secure the coveted title of Long Drive World Series Portuguese champion, including Englishman Joe Miller, who wowed onlookers at Callaway’s Kings of Distance event earlier this year.

In addition to Miller, the line-up also includes Sweden’s Emil Rosberg, Ilija Djurdjevic, Ryan Steenberg, Ryan Reisbeck, Scott Bevan, Kevin Shook and James Tait.

WATCH - Joe Miller speaks exclusively about his Long Drive career

Joe Miller

The winner will be crowned in a grand finale between the top two, while members of the crowd will have a chance to try long drive themselves with the help of the players, who will be on hand to provide them with experts tips.

Martin Westney, CEO of Long Drive World Series, said: “Staging our final event of 2017 in Portugal, immediately after the Portugal Masters, made complete sense. It provides us with the perfect opportunity to introduce golf fans from all over the world, who have travelled to Vilamoura, to the entertaining Long Drive experience. This is golf… but like you’ve never seen it before!

“We look forward to delivering yet another brilliant event to round off what has been a hugely successful inaugural year for Long Drive World Series.”

Entry to the event his free. For more information, visit longdriveworldseries.com.

Main image credit: joemillerldc.com

Related Articles - Long Drive World Series

Related Articles - Joe Miller

Related Articles - Golf News

-

Golf News

Tiger Woods' arrest 'a massive scream for help' - Phelps
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew named 2019 Solheim Cup captain
SOLHEIM CUP

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

REPORT Golf boom: How Scotland's munis are thriving
Archive

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm & Pat Perez eye $10m FedEx Cup jackpot
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

24 of the coolest golf carts ever made
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Retired pro shoots 22 strokes below age for world record
Guinness World Record

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Win a Stewart Golf R1-S push trolley & T5 tour bag
Stewart Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

15 moments that defined Rory McIlroy's career
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Sergio Garcia halts play for nearly 30mins for ruling
Sergio Garcia

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s power secrets
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below