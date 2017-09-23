Long Drive World Series reaches Portugal conclusion

Golf’s most exciting new showpiece event, the Long Drive World Series, returns this weekend for the final leg of the 2017 competition.



The event will take place tomorrow (September 24) at the Oceanico Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal – the same venue which plays host to this week’s Portugal Masters.

Eight of the world’s longest drivers are set to battle it out to secure the coveted title of Long Drive World Series Portuguese champion, including Englishman Joe Miller, who wowed onlookers at Callaway’s Kings of Distance event earlier this year.

In addition to Miller, the line-up also includes Sweden’s Emil Rosberg, Ilija Djurdjevic, Ryan Steenberg, Ryan Reisbeck, Scott Bevan, Kevin Shook and James Tait.

WATCH - Joe Miller speaks exclusively about his Long Drive career

The winner will be crowned in a grand finale between the top two, while members of the crowd will have a chance to try long drive themselves with the help of the players, who will be on hand to provide them with experts tips.

Martin Westney, CEO of Long Drive World Series, said: “Staging our final event of 2017 in Portugal, immediately after the Portugal Masters, made complete sense. It provides us with the perfect opportunity to introduce golf fans from all over the world, who have travelled to Vilamoura, to the entertaining Long Drive experience. This is golf… but like you’ve never seen it before!

“We look forward to delivering yet another brilliant event to round off what has been a hugely successful inaugural year for Long Drive World Series.”

Entry to the event his free. For more information, visit longdriveworldseries.com.



Main image credit: joemillerldc.com

