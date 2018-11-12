Long-standing Edinburgh club announces closure

Another popular Scottish golf club is closing.



Carrick Knowe, which plays in the shadow of Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, will shut its doors for the final time tomorrow (November 11).

A statement on the club’s website reads: “It is with great regret that the remaining members of Carrick Knowe Golf Club have made the difficult decision to close the Club.

“Our membership numbers have steadily reduced in recent years and resulted in a situation where it is not viable to continue, in a competition or financial capacity.”

It continued: “Closing at this time will ensure that all our creditors can be paid and for our premises to be handed over to The City of Edinburgh Council. Therefore, Carrick Knowe Golf Club will cease to exist as of 11th November 2018. Thank you to all who have supported us over the years.”

Carrick Knowe was founded in 1905 as Saughton Golf Club. It was renamed Carrick Knowe in 1929. An active participant in the Lothians golf scene throughout its history, it twice won the prestigious Dispatch Trophy, in 1999 and 2001.

It is understood that Carrickvale Golf Club, which shares the same course as Carrick Knowe, will remain open for business and has, in fact, added many Carrick Knowe members in recent weeks.

The closure of Carrick Knowe follows the decision in August to redevelop capital course, Portobello, into a ‘family-friendly’, multi-activity public space.