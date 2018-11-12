search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsLong-standing Edinburgh club announces closure

Golf News

Long-standing Edinburgh club announces closure

By Michael McEwan10 November, 2018
Carrick Knowe Scottish Golf Edinburgh Municipal courses pga in scotland Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf Portobello Lothians
Carrick Knowe

Another popular Scottish golf club is closing.

Carrick Knowe, which plays in the shadow of Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, will shut its doors for the final time tomorrow (November 11).

A statement on the club’s website reads: “It is with great regret that the remaining members of Carrick Knowe Golf Club have made the difficult decision to close the Club.

“Our membership numbers have steadily reduced in recent years and resulted in a situation where it is not viable to continue, in a competition or financial capacity.”

• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer

• Scotland's newest golf course looks INCREDIBLE!

It continued: “Closing at this time will ensure that all our creditors can be paid and for our premises to be handed over to The City of Edinburgh Council. Therefore, Carrick Knowe Golf Club will cease to exist as of 11th November 2018. Thank you to all who have supported us over the years.”

• One of golf's biggest names is set to skip Race To Dubai finale

• Tiger turns down mega European Tour appearance fee

Carrick Knowe was founded in 1905 as Saughton Golf Club. It was renamed Carrick Knowe in 1929. An active participant in the Lothians golf scene throughout its history, it twice won the prestigious Dispatch Trophy, in 1999 and 2001.

It is understood that Carrickvale Golf Club, which shares the same course as Carrick Knowe, will remain open for business and has, in fact, added many Carrick Knowe members in recent weeks.

The closure of Carrick Knowe follows the decision in August to redevelop capital course, Portobello, into a ‘family-friendly’, multi-activity public space. 

Related Articles - Scottish Golf

Related Articles - Edinburgh

Related Articles - pga in scotland

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Golf News

Lexi Thompson splits with Scottish caddie
Pro who missed tour card by €600 suffers 'horrible' Q-School DQ
Local caddie (probably) earns biggest payday of his life
Two-way battle to be European Tour top dog
WATCH: Westwood fights back tears after Nedbank win

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
See all videos right arrow