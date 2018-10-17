Long-standing TV golf commentator to retire in 2019

He has created almost as many headlines for the things he's said on TV as the heights he scaled during his hugely successful playing career.



Now, though, Johnny Miller has announced that he intends to leave the TV booth once and for all early in 2019.



The two-time former major winner will call time on almost 30 years behind the microphone for NBC and the Golf Channel after the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, which is scheduled to take place at TPC Scottsdale from January 31 to February 3.

The 71-year-old said he is leaving to spend more time with his family, and his grandchildren in particular.

• AVAILABLE NOW - bunkered's greatest ever offer

• British Masters facing an uncertain future



• Golfer taking on epic challenge to raise cancer awareness



“When NBC Sports approached me 30 years ago about a move to TV, I never could have imagined how it would lead to so many lasting relationships and countless memories made alongside a team of talented friends, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Miller.



“I’m forever grateful to my family for their support during this fulfilling chapter of my life. As I say farewell to the 18th tower, I look forward to spending more time alongside my wife Linda, our children, and our 24 grandchildren."

Nominated for an Emmy no fewer than eight times for his work calling the action at some of golf's most high-profile events, Miller was named lead analyst of the NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team in 1990 and has since established himself as the game’s most candid commentator.

• OPINION: Tiger vs Phil: An unapologetic publicity stunt

“This truly marks the end of a broadcast era,” said Miller's NBC colleague Dan Hicks. “Johnny changed the landscape of golf commentary and analysis with his unique, unfiltered and honest manner, which made for a deep connection with viewers at home. Johnny was always unpredictable, so there was never a dull moment with Johnny in the booth.



• Young Scot earns European Tour card



"To sit next to him will always remain one of the greatest honours I could ever have in this business.”

Miller is expected to be replaced by 2008 Ryder Cup-winning captain, Paul Azinger.

