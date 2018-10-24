Long-term future of Sky Sports’ PGA Tour coverage in serious doubt

The current broadcast deal between the PGA Tour and Sky Sports ends in 2022 and the chances of a new deal being struck for beyond then appears to be getting slimmer.



That’s because golf’s most lucrative circuit announced yesterday that it was launching an international on-demand streaming service next year, with it scheduled to be available in the UK from, you guessed it, 2022.

GOLFTV, in partnership with Discovery – with whom the PGA Tour signed a $2 billion 12-year deal back in June – will show 2,000 hours of live action, including coverage from main events like the Players Championship and FedEx Cup play-offs.



• Honorary membership for Sky Sports man at Scottish club



• TV rights secured for 2020 and 2022 Ryder Cups



Upon the announcement of the partnership with Discovery, the TV giant said its aim was to ‘thread together golf’s global fan base into a single bespoke one-stop subscription’.

Alex Kaplan, president and general manager, Discovery Golf, said: “Our long-term goal is to create a must-have experience that truly enhances the way global fans watch, play and engage with the game every day. Unveiling the new GOLFTV brand is an exciting next step in our journey.

• OPINION: Did the ELEVEN SPORTS experiment pay off?

• SIGN UP NOW - Don't miss our latest great subs offer



“Building on Discovery’s heritage of real-life storytelling and direct-to-consumer platform experience, we’ve already established a world-class GOLFTV team.

“With work well underway, our carefully considered plans will allow us to continually enhance GOLFTV as we roll-out and further develop the product.”