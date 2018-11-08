search
Look at the incredible Florida mansion Rory McIlroy has just sold

Golf News

Look at the incredible Florida mansion Rory McIlroy has just sold

By Michael McEwan07 November, 2018
It has taken almost a year but Rory McIlroy has finally sold his Florida mansion.

The four-time major champ has taken a slight hit on the waterfront pad in Palm Beach Gardens, recouping a reported $11.5m of the $12m he shelled out on six years ago.

McIlroy, 29, brought the property to market in January with an initial price tag of $12.9m. However, he has been forced to sell for way below that after struggling to find a buyer.

However, with on-course career earnings of almost $41m on the PGA Tour, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be too bothered!

The six-bedroom pad also comes with nine bathrooms, a double-height living space and a putting green located close to the pool.

Around the same time as he initially listed his property, McIlroy also bought Ernie Els’ old Florida home, less than two miles from his Palm Beach Gardens address, with the South African moving to the nearby Old Palm Golf Club.

