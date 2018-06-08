search
HomeGolf NewsLook out your orange clobber - Rickie Fowler is coming to Gullane!

Golf News

Look out your orange clobber - Rickie Fowler is coming to Gullane!

By Michael McEwan08 June, 2018
Rickie Fowler Scottish Open Gullane European Tour Scottish Golf Matt Kuchar Justin Rose Rafa Cabrera-Bello Henrik Stenson
Rickie Fowler Scottish Open

Rickie Fowler is eyeing a repeat of his summer 2015 heroics when he returns to Gullane for the Scottish Open this summer.

The world No.7 has confirmed he’ll be taking part in the event, where he will hope to draw on memories of his last visit to East Lothian.

Fowler, 29, won the Scottish Open at Gullane three years ago, birdieing three of his final four holes to hold off fellow Matt Kuchar and Raphael Jacquelin to seal his first European Tour victory.

RELATED - Check out Rickie Fowler's $14m Florida mansion

It was a second brilliant finish of an impressive season for Fowler, who had earlier claimed victory in the Players Championship, where he played his last six holes in six-under-par.

Rickie Fowler 2015 Scottish Open Win

“Gullane is a special place for me and I can’t wait to get back there for the Scottish Open this summer,” said Fowler.

RELATED - Rickie Fowler costs golf fan $2MILLION!

“I love links golf. The golf course can play so differently each day and its always such an interesting challenge. Gullane was a very good test back in 2015. I had played the last four holes well all week, so I knew that I had some birdies in me after dropping a shot at the 14th on Sunday, and it turned out to be a perfect finish.”

RELATED - PUMA Golf unveils new AW collection

Fowler is the latest star name to commit to the event, following Kuchar, defending champion Rafa Cabrera Bello, world No.3 Justin Rose and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson.

Get your tickets now

Tickets for the 2018 Scottish Open start from just £15 and are on-sale now at asiscottishopen.com

