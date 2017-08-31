LPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief

LPGA Tour star Stacy Lewis is donating her entire earnings from this week’s Cambia Portland Classic to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.



The disaster has affected the two-time major champion more so than her LPGA peers given that she grew up in Texas and just outside the city of Houston, which has been ravaged by floods.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 32-year-old said: “It has been so hard being away from home and my family the last week. It’s been even harder watching what my hometown is going through.

“The pictures and the stories unimaginable. My home and family have been extremely lucky but many others have not been so lucky.



“I will be playing this week at the Portland Classic and will donate 100% of my earnings to Houston and the victims of Hurricane Harvey. I can’t wait to get home to Houston and help my hometown recover.”

Lewis also called on her fellow LPGA Tour pros to grab an extra pair of shoes when they next go shopping and she would hand them over to those in need.