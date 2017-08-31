There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsLPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief

Golf News

LPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief

By Bunkered Golf Magazine31 August, 2017
Stacy Lewis LPGA Tour
Stacy Lewis

LPGA Tour star Stacy Lewis is donating her entire earnings from this week’s Cambia Portland Classic to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

The disaster has affected the two-time major champion more so than her LPGA peers given that she grew up in Texas and just outside the city of Houston, which has been ravaged by floods.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the 32-year-old said: “It has been so hard being away from home and my family the last week. It’s been even harder watching what my hometown is going through.

“The pictures and the stories unimaginable. My home and family have been extremely lucky but many others have not been so lucky.

Read more - PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey

“I will be playing this week at the Portland Classic and will donate 100% of my earnings to Houston and the victims of Hurricane Harvey. I can’t wait to get home to Houston and help my hometown recover.”

Lewis also called on her fellow LPGA Tour pros to grab an extra pair of shoes when they next go shopping and she would hand them over to those in need.

Related Articles - Stacy Lewis

Related Articles - LPGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

LPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief
Stacy Lewis

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Former world No.4 battling to save PGA Tour status
Hunter Mahan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Craig Watson steps down as GB&I Walker Cup captain
Craig Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey
Shell Houston Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s keys to more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s tips for swinging on plane
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below