Lucas Bjerregaard 'emotional' after Dunhill Links win

Lucas Bjerregaard admitted to feeling ‘a little emotional’ after making the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship his second victory on the European Tour.

The 27-year-old Dane closed with a 67 on the Old Course at St Andrews to rein in overnight leader and champion the last two years, Tyrrell Hatton.

Ryder Cup hero Hatton had looked almost certain to win the title for a third year running as the players reached the turn in today’s final round. However, he came home in 40 to finish alongside fellow Ryder Cup winner Tommy Fleetwood and one shot adrift of Bjerregaard.

It was the Dane’s second solo success on the European Tour, following his breakthrough win at the Portugal Masters last year. He also won the GolfSixes event alongside fellow countryman Thorbjorn Olesen last year.

“I'm getting a little emotional,” said Bjerregaard afterwards. “It's been a great year and now it's just a whole lot better.

“It didn't really look like I was ever in it today, it looked like Tyrrell was going to take off with it. I was trucking away at it. I've been playing well for a little while and I played really well today and I'm really pleased that it was enough.”

Brooks Koepka completed a difficult week by finishing in a tie for seventh, whilst Scotland’s Stephen Gallacher, a winner of the event 14 years ago, shared tenth.