Luke Donald admitted to hospital after heart scare

Former world No.1 Luke Donald was forced to withdraw ahead of his first round at the RSM Classic after suffering from chest pains.



The 40-year-old, who has won five times on the PGA Tour, experienced the pains on Wednesday night into Thursday morning and underwent seven hours of tests at South East Georgia Brunswick hospital before being released.

Taking to Instagram, Donald said: “Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!! Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse.

“After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After seven hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully.

“Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018.”

It’s been more than five years now since Donald – who won the PGA Tour Player of the Year award in 2011 – last tasted victory on any of the main tours, coming at the BMW PGA Championship in 2012.

Last season, he made 18 PGA Tour starts, with a further five events on the European Tour. His best finish was a solo second at the RBC Heritage.