Luke Donald: 'Longer courses aren't the answer'

Following the drama at the Travelers Championship last night, Luke Donald tweeted one conclusion: ‘Long courses aren’t the answer’.



Jordan Spieth defeated Daniel Berger with a hole-out in a play-off and helped to create a final day with more drama than the US Open a week earlier – at least that was the opinion of Jason Dufner among others.

Seems the @TravelersChamp had more drama and a tougher course than the us open.. that bunker hole out was dope!! Congrats @JordanSpieth 🏆 — Jason Dufner (@JasonDufner) June 25, 2017

TPC River Highlands, the host venue for the Travelers Championship, is 6,841 yards – some 900 yards shorter than Erin Hills – with Spieth’s and Berger’s 72-hole score 12-under-par in comparison to Koepka’s 16-under-par total last week.

Of course, comparisons could be considered unfair given TPC River Highlands is a par-70 and Erin Hills a par-72 but Donald - one of the game's shorter hitters - certainly received a lot of backing for the following tweet.

Love that -12 won this week on a 6850 yard course, last week at Erin Hills 7650 yards & -16 wins. Making courses long isn't the answer! — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 25, 2017

Because the major problem with long golf courses is that they take longer to play! https://t.co/S83YHt8Z51 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) June 25, 2017

It was retweeted by the likes of Gary Player, Paul McGinley and European Tour pros Anirban Lahiri and Marcus Fraser and was ‘liked’ by Billy Horschel among others.

Former European Tour player and now Sky Sports commentator Tony Johnstone agreed.