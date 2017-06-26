There are no results available.
Luke Donald: 'Longer courses aren't the answer'

Luke Donald: 'Longer courses aren't the answer'

By Martin Inglis26 June, 2017
Following the drama at the Travelers Championship last night, Luke Donald tweeted one conclusion:  ‘Long courses aren’t the answer’.

Jordan Spieth defeated Daniel Berger with a hole-out in a play-off and helped to create a final day with more drama than the US Open a week earlier – at least that was the opinion of Jason Dufner among others.

TPC River Highlands, the host venue for the Travelers Championship, is 6,841 yards – some 900 yards shorter than Erin Hills – with Spieth’s and Berger’s 72-hole score 12-under-par in comparison to Koepka’s 16-under-par total last week.

Of course, comparisons could be considered unfair given TPC River Highlands is a par-70 and Erin Hills a par-72 but Donald - one of the game's shorter hitters - certainly received a lot of backing for the following tweet.

It was retweeted by the likes of Gary Player, Paul McGinley and European Tour pros Anirban Lahiri and Marcus Fraser and was ‘liked’ by Billy Horschel among others.

Former European Tour player and now Sky Sports commentator Tony Johnstone agreed.

