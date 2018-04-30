Lydia Ko breaks two-year winless drought

Whisper it but it looks as though Lydia Ko is back.



In the same week that she turned 21, the New Zealander won her first LPGA event in almost two years and her 15th in total.

Ko hit a 3-wood to three feet to set up an eagle that saw off the challenge of Minjee Lee on the first hole of a sudden-death play-off for the Mediheal Championship.

It was the former world No.1’s first win in 43 events, during which team she has been criticised for changing coach, caddie, equipment and more.

Afterwards, she admitted it was nice to get back to winning ways.

"It's a huge relief because people are like, hey, because of this you're not winning, because of that you're not winning," said Ko. "Actually, I tried to stay away from all the media and everything that was being said about me and tried to just focus on what was going on in front. I know that my whole team and PXG and all my sponsors and family, they've been super supportive.



"I knew that my game was there, but I just kind of need to put the pieces together and I felt like I was able to do that this week. So it was definitely nice to kind of be in a good position again. Just going into today I said, hey, no matter what happens, it's actually nice to be in that final group again and to kind of play for the trophy on a Sunday."

She added: "I think the big thing for me, I was frustrated because sometimes I would go into the Thursday feeling, hey, I feel like I can actually play really well, and then miss the cut or shoot over par. Even if you shoot a couple under, but you feel like you should have shot like six-under. I

"I think it was more frustration against myself from myself. I think sometimes self pressure is the biggest thing where you kind of put a lot of load on your shoulders.



"That's what my mom actually said. Just clear your mind, just take away all the weight off your shoulders and just go out and play. That's what I think I was able to do this week, which is always nice when you're kind of playing without fear and you're just out there freely."