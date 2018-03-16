Lynx Golf to benefit local pros at Scottish Golf Show

Visitors to the Scottish Golf Show later this month will be able to buy equipment directly from top British golf brand Lynx and support local PGA pros in the process.



Lynx will share profits from equipment sales made at the show with its Scottish trade accounts, meaning that local pros will benefit immediately and directly from Lynx’ presence at the show, while golfers can pick up some fabulous new equipment.

Lynx launched its innovative profit sharing scheme at the Scottish Golf Show last year and it proved so successful that the family-owned company has decided to re-run it this year in the event, which takes at the SEC in Glasgow from March 23-25.

“Lots of golfers want to buy the latest equipment at the show rather than having to rely on stock clearance deals from the show’s main retail partner,” said Lynx Golf UK’s European sales manager, Murray Tonry.

“The majority of our business is done through ‘green-grass golf’ outlets and we will always support our golf trade accounts. So this scheme, unique to Lynx, benefits visitors to the show and local golf professionals who continue to be a vital part of the Lynx success story.

“The scheme was hugely successful for us last time out and we had great feedback from golfers - who loved the fact they could try equipment out before buying it - as well as professionals who benefitted.”

Lynx will retail direct to consumers from its own stand. Every customer who buys from Lynx will be asked for their address and the nearest registered Lynx stockist to them will be selected to receive a share of profits from the sale.

As well as its innovative retail initiative, Lynx will also be helping golfers with their game. Lynx ambassador and two-time Solheim Cup player Becky Brewerton will be on the stand demonstrating products and giving show visitors an insight into life on tour, as well as dishing out hints and tips.