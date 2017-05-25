Macdonald Hotels offer FREE kids memberships

Macdonald Hotels has launched a new campaign that will allow children to join as junior members for free.



Under 18s will be offered free and flexible memberships at one of Macdonald Hotels’ five UK venues – Cardrona (below) and Spey Valley (above) in Scotland and Hill Valley, Linden Hall and Portal in England – providing their parent or guardian is a new or existing member.

The new initiative will save juniors £325 per year, as well as offering a flexible points-based membership. They will be provided with 100 points – 80 of which can be used at their ‘home club’ and the final 20 for rounds at other Macdonald venues.

Four different teeing options are available, allowing juniors of all standards to enjoy the facilities on offer.



Read more - Fife club thrilled with membership response



Keith Pickard, group director of golf, leisure and spa at Macdonald Hotels, said: “Macdonald Hotels are committed to a number of initiatives that encourage the next generation of golfers to take up the game and to help preserve its long-term future.

“This campaign will help make golf membership even more affordable for families and it would be great to see as many juniors as possible take advantage of it, so one day we may see a golfer winning a major championship who was first inspired to take up the game as part of our free junior golf initiative.”

The independent hotel group is already involved in a number of successful initiatives which hope to introduce children to the game, including working alongside European Tour professional Stephen Gallacher to support his foundation, which helps junior golfers maximise their potential through golf.

For further details on the junior golf offers and the specific terms and conditions, visit: www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk.