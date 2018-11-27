MacKenzie Society event hailed an 'outstanding success'

The first gathering of the MacKenzie Society at Yorkshire clubs Alwoodley and Moortown since 2005 proved to be ‘an outstanding success’.



Golf enthusiasts from all over the world headed to the clubs for the spectacular event, which honours the architect Dr Alister MacKenzie.

Born in Normanton, he is regarded as one of the greatest architects in the game’s history.

The event was open to members of all clubs whose courses were designed by the great Dr Alister MacKenzie. In the British Isles, that includes the likes of Alwoodley, Blairgowrie, Burnham & Berrow, Cork, Lahinch, Littlestone, Moortown and Sutton Coldfield.



• How to calm the hothead in your golf society



• Former England footballer in the prizes at society event



Around the world, he also designed Augusta National, Cypress Point, Crystal Downs and Pasatiempo in the USA, as well as the Jockey Club in Argentina, Titirangi in New Zealand, and Royal Melbourne and Royal Adelaide in Australia.

Leeds heathland Alwoodley was the first course he designed, with neighbour Moortown following shortly afterwards. Both courses – whose clubhouses are just a few hundred yards apart – are regarded among the top 100 in Great Britain and Ireland.

Alwoodley Golf Club secretary Julie Slater said: “Historians from each visiting club came to talk about MacKenzie, the progress in his designs – all things MacKenzie really.

“The teams were made up of the club champions, a director from each participating club, the professional, historian and then usually the captain.

“There were two practice days and two competition days but the week was really about being together, the camaraderie, and the MacKenzie heritage. It was last held here in 2005 and the event this year was again an outstanding success.”



• "I just Googled 'gay golf' and that's how I joined" - Introducing the LGBT golf society

• Scottish Seniors Golf Society is going from strength to strength



As well as competing over two of the country’s very best courses, visitors also experienced some of the wealth of history and culture found in the White Rose County.

The itinerary included trips to the likes of York Minster, Ripley Castle, Sion Hill Hall and a visit to a traditional oak furniture workshop in Kilburn, as well as an excursion to the World Heritage Site of Saltaire Village, which Sir Titus Salt built for his textile workers.

Are you a member of a golf society?

Take the hassle out of planning your next away day with the UK & Ireland Guide To Society Golf. It's got all information for all of the country's most society-friendly clubs, as well as the latest deals and special offers. Best of all, it's totally FREE!

CLICK HERE TO FIND OUT MORE!