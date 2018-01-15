There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMajor incidents mar 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

Golf News

Major incidents mar 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii

By Martin Inglis15 January, 2018
Sony Open in Hawaii Patton Kizzire
Sony Open

Patton Kizzire clinched the Sony Open in Hawaii after prevailing in a six-hole play-off with James Hahn – but the 2018 event will be remembered for a number major incidents that occurred over the weekend.

Firstly, just after 8am local time on Saturday morning, players received an emergency phone notification, which read: ‘Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill’. A banner was also displayed on TV screens.

Naturally, this caused widespread panic among players with there being a 38-minute gap before a second message was sent out saying that it was a false alarm and the message had, in fact, been sent by accident.

Here’s how some of the players reacted:

Caddie in ICU

Also on Saturday, pro Blayne Barber took to Twitter to say that his caddie, Cory Gilmer, is in intensive care after collapsing and hitting his head.

Gilmer was out with some fellow caddies after finishing dinner with Barber when he is said to have collapsed while sitting on a high-top chair, hitting his head hard on the ground in the process.

He was rushed to hospital with swelling around the brain and has been unresponsive since.

Camera operators go on strike

And on Sunday, due to a strike, Golf Channel was missing union video and audio workers during the final round, with action also affecting coverage of the Web.com Tour’s Great Exuma Classic.

The Golf Channel scrambled to put together staff in Hawaii, with a crew at the network's Orlando studio taking over commentary duties, although understandably, the quality of the coverage was affected.

Speaking after his victory, Kizzire perhaps summed the whole week up best.

"It has been a peculiar week,” Kizzire said. “We have a great friend that is in critical condition as well that our prayers to him and his family, and the missile strike was wild - or the missile threat was wild, and the camera strike was unexpected as well.

“So amongst all that, I was able to focus on playing golf, and I was glad to get the win.”

Related Articles - Patton Kizzire

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE Abu Dhabi with Rory, DJ & co ‘surreal’, says PGA pro
Tom Buchanan

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Adam Scott to go links golf crazy ahead of 2018 Open
Adam Scott

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep working on the right things
Watch
play button
A quick drill from Denis Pugh that will help your game
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below