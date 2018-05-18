Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Man arrested after shots fired at Trump golf course

Golf News

Man arrested after shots fired at Trump golf course

By Michael McEwan18 May, 2018
Donald Trump

A man has been arrested after reportedly exchanging gunfire with police in a hotel lobby at Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami.

The incident at the club, owned by US president Donald Trump and the host venue for a World Golf Championship between 2007 and 2016, occurred in the early hours of this morning.

According to local reports, police were called to the scene after the man, who was ‘yelling and shouting’ about Trump, started ‘actively shooting’ at around 1.30am.

“He was yelling and spewing some information about President Trump and that’s what we know so far,” said local police director Juan Perez. “He had an American flag that he did drape over the counter.”

The man was arrested after being shot. It has also been reported that a police suffered a broken wrist in the incident.

The president's son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter to thank the authorities for their quick response.

The Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organisation in 2012. It has four golf courses, one of which, ‘The Blue Monster’, hosted the Doral Open from 1962 until it was replaced on the PGA Tour schedule by the World Golf Championship.

