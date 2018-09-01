Marc Leishman makes most unlikely birdie you'll ever see

They say every golfer needs a bit of luck.
Marc Leishman got a huge dose of the stuff during yesterday’s opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.
Playing the par-4 sixth, the Aussie found himself with a tricky lie on the edge of a fairway bunker. He semi-shanked his escape, sending his ball hurtling towards the out of bounds stakes… only for it to cannon back off a spectator’s legs, and bounce onto the green.
That set up an unlikely, 56-foot birdie chance for Leishman – who, incredibly, converted it!
Check out the footage below.
UNBELIEVABLE!@MarcLeish nearly goes OB, ends up on the green and makes the 56-foot birdie!#LiveUnderParpic.twitter.com/lzHHSw8cht— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 31, 2018
Leishman later tweeted: “Sometimes it’s better to be (extremely) lucky than good!”
We’ll say!