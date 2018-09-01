search
Golf News

Marc Leishman makes most unlikely birdie you'll ever see

By Michael McEwan01 September, 2018
They say every golfer needs a bit of luck. 

Marc Leishman got a huge dose of the stuff during yesterday’s opening round of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston.

• These remixes of Phil Mickelson's dancing video will give you a right laugh

Playing the par-4 sixth, the Aussie found himself with a tricky lie on the edge of a fairway bunker. He semi-shanked his escape, sending his ball hurtling towards the out of bounds stakes… only for it to cannon back off a spectator’s legs, and bounce onto the green.

• DeChambeau out to 'intimidate' Europe in Ryder Cup

• How 'cocky' Rory McIlroy angered Thomas Bjorn in their first encounter

That set up an unlikely, 56-foot birdie chance for Leishman – who, incredibly, converted it!

Check out the footage below.

Leishman later tweeted: “Sometimes it’s better to be (extremely) lucky than good!”

We’ll say!

