There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMarc Leishman's wife criticises US crowd at Presidents Cup

Golf News

Marc Leishman's wife criticises US crowd at Presidents Cup

By Bunkered Golf Magazine05 October, 2017
Marc Leishman Presidents Cup
Marc Leishman

Marc Leishman’s wife, Audrey, has penned a lengthy blog post criticising the US crowds at last week’s Presidents Cup, saying: ‘It was not the golf I know’.

Audrey, an American herself of Filipino descent, was present like all of the wives and girlfriends at Liberty National Golf Club, but said the week was ‘hard on her heart’ after what she witnessed as USA ran out comfortable 19-11 winners.

“There were many times last week that I thought about what the kids were seeing,” wrote Audrey, whose two boys were at home with her parents. “The crowds booing for good shots and cheering for missed putts.  The drinking at 7am? Screaming ‘Big Easy’ to Ernie Els and begging for his autograph and then yelling at his players.

“Heckling a wife for her beauty and then her husband for his play. I was thankful my boys weren’t there to see the way people were treating their daddy. Their hero. My parents could simply turn the television off.”

Audrey Leishman

She continued by saying that some fans’ abusive behaviour started right from the opening ceremony. “Golf is truly a gentleman’s sport. But last week was not the golf I know.

"During the opening ceremony, I was enjoying the Fanatics singing their songs that most people have come to love when I heard an American scream, ‘Speak English!’ 1. What an awful and ignorant thing to say. 2. They were speaking English. 3. Half of the International Team is bilingual. How many languages do you speak?

“The rest of the week didn’t get much better nor did the insults. Someone yelled ‘Blooming Onion!’ to Marc. Check yourself and your facts because that’s not Australian in the least.

“I understand that this was not every fan. In fact, I believe that most of the people acting that way were not actually golf fans. Unfortunately, that doesn’t change the fact that they were the loudest and that the people around them did not ask them to stop.”

She concluded: “America has had a hard year. Last week was a chance to come together over something so simple, the love of golf. I wish we could have shown our best. With the Statue of Liberty as our backdrop, we certainly should have.”

Related Articles - Marc Leishman

Related Articles - Presidents Cup

Related Articles - Tour News

-

Golf News

Scottish Golf announces overhaul in strategy
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Marc Leishman's wife criticises US crowd at Presidents Cup
Marc Leishman

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tyrrell Hatton on British Masters antics: 'Nobody's perfect'
Tyrrell Hatton

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy: USA strength will make Ryder Cup win 'even sweeter'
Rory McIlroy

By Martin Inglis

Connor Syme pens deal with adidas Golf
Connor Syme

By David Cunninghame

Other Top Stories

Tyrrell Hatton told to 'grow up' by fellow English pro
Tyrrell Hatton

By Michael McEwan

OPINION Reality TV stars deserve thanks, not scorn, for showing an interest in golf
British Masters

By Martin Inglis

Ryder Cup 2018: French pros hope match will rid 'elitist' golf image
Ryder Cup

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods admits pro golf career may be over
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
Tighten your dispersion
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below