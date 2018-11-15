search
Marc Warren well placed to retain European Tour card

Marc Warren well placed to retain European Tour card

By Michael McEwan14 November, 2018
Marc Warren

Marc Warren is 18 holes away from retaining his European Tour card after posting a five-under 66 in the fifth round of Q-School’s Final Stage at Lumine today.

The Scot had six birdies and one bogey to move up into a share of 27th, with the top 25 and ties after tomorrow’s final round securing their playing privileges for the tour.

“It was just a really solid day,” said the three-time European Tour winner. “It was a bit tricky as the wind was getting up as they day was getting on, it was just a really solid round of golf.

• Scottish Golf Chair Cannon nominated for new three-year term

• David Law: Life, loss and the long road to the top

“You’ve played the last five days to give yourself a chance for tomorrow, and that’s all you can do. If you’re outside or inside the mark, you’ve got to stay patient and keep moving forward at the same time. I feel that I have been doing a pretty good job of that all week and I don’t see it changing tomorrow."

Duncan Stewart

• Lexi Thompson splits with Scottish caddie McAlpine

Whilst Warren is nicely positioned going into the final round at Lumine, his fellow Scots have plenty of work to do to muscle their way into one of the card places.

Duncan Stewart, above, is two shots worse off than Warren on 12-under and in a share of 37th, with Craig Ross on seven-under and Connor Syme on five-under.

American Kurt Kitayama, Romain Langasque of France and South African Zander Lombard lead the way on 21-under-par.

