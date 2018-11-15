Marc Warren well placed to retain European Tour card

Marc Warren is 18 holes away from retaining his European Tour card after posting a five-under 66 in the fifth round of Q-School’s Final Stage at Lumine today.



The Scot had six birdies and one bogey to move up into a share of 27th, with the top 25 and ties after tomorrow’s final round securing their playing privileges for the tour.

“It was just a really solid day,” said the three-time European Tour winner. “It was a bit tricky as the wind was getting up as they day was getting on, it was just a really solid round of golf.



“You’ve played the last five days to give yourself a chance for tomorrow, and that’s all you can do. If you’re outside or inside the mark, you’ve got to stay patient and keep moving forward at the same time. I feel that I have been doing a pretty good job of that all week and I don’t see it changing tomorrow."

Whilst Warren is nicely positioned going into the final round at Lumine, his fellow Scots have plenty of work to do to muscle their way into one of the card places.

Duncan Stewart, above, is two shots worse off than Warren on 12-under and in a share of 37th, with Craig Ross on seven-under and Connor Syme on five-under.



American Kurt Kitayama, Romain Langasque of France and South African Zander Lombard lead the way on 21-under-par.

