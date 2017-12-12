There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMark Hensby banned for drug test violation

Golf News

Mark Hensby banned for drug test violation

By Michael McEwan12 December, 2017
Mark Hensby PGA Tour
Mark Hensby

Australian golfer Mark Hensby has been suspended by the PGA Tour after failing to provide a drug testing sample.

The 46-year-old, currently ranked No.1623 on the Official World Golf Ranking, has been hit with a one-year ban and will be eligible to return on October 26, 2018.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: “Mark Hensby has violated the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Policy for failing to provide a drug testing sample after notification and has been suspended for a period of one year.

“The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.”

Responding on his Facebook page, Hensby replied: “I’m sure a lot of people have seen what was posted today about me on being banned for a year for denying a drug doping test.

“I’ll have a statement tomorrow explaining why and hopefully people will respect and understand why.”

Hensby has won six times in a career spanning more than 20 years. His sole PGA Tour victory came at the 2004 John Deere Classic where he defeated England’s John E. Morgan in a sudden-death play-off. He ended that year ranked 15th on the PGA Tour money list.

The following year, he finished in a tie for fifth at the Masters, tied for third at the US Open and shared 15th spot at the Open. He also won the Scandinavian Masters on the European Tour, climbed to a career high of 27th on the world rankings and subsequently qualified for the International side that contested the 2005 Presidents Cup.

His career has since been dogged by a succession of injuries. His sixth place finish at the 2015 Barbasol Championship was his first PGA Tour top ten finish in seven years.

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - PGA Tour

-

Golf News

Mark Hensby banned for drug test violation
NEW

By Michael McEwan

Rules of Golf updated to disregard armchair rules experts
Rules of Golf

By Michael McEwan

Butch Harmon backs Tiger Woods to win again
Butch Harmon

By Michael McEwan

EXCLUSIVE David Leadbetter questions hunger of top male pros
David Leadbetter

By Martin Inglis

How Toptracer has 'revolutionised' UK driving range
Toptracer

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Bubba Watson in cheeky request to Tiger Woods
Bubba Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Multi-billionaire offers golf trip of a lifetime to New Zealand
New Zealand

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Electrician sneaked off to play golf by hiding work GPS

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW European Tour pro: 'The pathway isn't clear'
Laurie Canter

By Martin Inglis

Coul Links project takes 'big step forward'
Coul Links

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Improve your posture
Watch
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below