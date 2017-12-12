Australian golfer Mark Hensby has been suspended by the PGA Tour after failing to provide a drug testing sample.

The 46-year-old, currently ranked No.1623 on the Official World Golf Ranking, has been hit with a one-year ban and will be eligible to return on October 26, 2018.

In a statement, the PGA Tour said: “Mark Hensby has violated the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Policy for failing to provide a drug testing sample after notification and has been suspended for a period of one year.

“The Tour will have no further comment on the suspension at this time.”

Responding on his Facebook page, Hensby replied: “I’m sure a lot of people have seen what was posted today about me on being banned for a year for denying a drug doping test.

“I’ll have a statement tomorrow explaining why and hopefully people will respect and understand why.”

Hensby has won six times in a career spanning more than 20 years. His sole PGA Tour victory came at the 2004 John Deere Classic where he defeated England’s John E. Morgan in a sudden-death play-off. He ended that year ranked 15th on the PGA Tour money list.

The following year, he finished in a tie for fifth at the Masters, tied for third at the US Open and shared 15th spot at the Open. He also won the Scandinavian Masters on the European Tour, climbed to a career high of 27th on the world rankings and subsequently qualified for the International side that contested the 2005 Presidents Cup.

His career has since been dogged by a succession of injuries. His sixth place finish at the 2015 Barbasol Championship was his first PGA Tour top ten finish in seven years.