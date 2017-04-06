Mark O'Meara gives bleak update on Tiger Woods

Mark O’Meara has given a bleak outlook on Tiger Woods’ current physical state.



The 1998 Masters champion spent time with his good friend Woods at the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night and says the 14-time major champion is ‘struggling’.

Speaking to Golf Channel after a practice round yesterday, O’Meara said: “I feel for him. He’s day to day. He said, ‘Some days I have good days; some days I have bad days.’

I know it’s a struggle for him, I can tell you that much - Mark O'Meara

“[The pain] is pretty much in the same area in his lower back that he’s had the surgeries on. But he’s such a competitor that he can’t come out and play half of what he did.



REVIEWED: Tiger Woods' book on '97 Masters win



“I know it’s a struggle for him, I can tell you that much. When you’re a competitor like he is, and you’ve accomplished what he has, he certainly misses being here and playing the game at a high level because that’s what he’s been all about for all of these years.”

The fact Woods’ pain is in the same place as the area where he had major surgeries towards the end of 2015 will come as a major concern and raise more serious questions about his long-term future in the game.

His comeback following 16 months out was halted after just five competitive rounds when he withdrew after the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on February 2 citing back spasms.



Read more - Pat Perez: "Tiger can't beat anybody"



He subsequently pulled out of the Genesis Open, Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational, before releasing a statement on Friday night to say he wouldn’t be playing in The Masters.

"Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters," he said. "I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready.

"I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible.”