For an amateur, a pro-am can be a pretty unnerving experience. Just ask Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

But this wasn’t your traditional pro-am hole with a dozen or so spectators littered around the hole. This was the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale.

Playing alongside Bubba Watson, it’s safe to say the normally unflappable Wahlberg was pretty damn nervous in front of the packed grandstand.

And so it proved, as he hit a dreaded hosel rocket into the grandstand with his first tee shot.

Thankfully, he made up for it slightly with his second bite at the cherry.

It’s hard to feel too sorry for Mark Wahlberg, though, as he’ll be teeing it up in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am next week.

