Martin Kaymer in heartfelt defence of Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine02 June, 2017
Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer has urged people to stop being 'so nasty' about the predicament of Tiger Woods.

In a two-minute video posted to Twitter, the German spoke candidly in defence of Woods after he was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in the early hours of Monday morning, with footage made public and giving an insight into the troubling state the 14-time major champion is in.

Kaymer said he was unhappy with some of the things he'd seen and read about Woods over the past few days and that it's time to remember all that he has done for the game.

"There are so many comments, and so many opinions, and they're just so unfair and very disrespectful in my opinion," said Kaymer. "Everybody who is involved in golf was changed by his legacy.

"He brought cultures together, he made African-Americans more comfortable playing golf, he inspired kids, teenagers, he inspired all of us. I find it so nasty that people kick him when he's down."

He continued: "My wish is to just stop being so nasty, try to help, and we all want to see him being happier and hopefully one day we'll see him play golf again."

And Kaymer's video has already been very well received by his fellow tour pros.

