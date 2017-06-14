Scottish PGA Tour star Martin Laird remembered an old pal at his former club, Hilton Park, near Milngavie, when he supported a charity event celebrating popular greenkeeper Stuart Neil’s 30 years in the job.



Stuart was promoted to senior greenkeeper ten years ago but soon afterwards was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Thanks to the skills of consultant neurosurgeon Laurence Dunn, his life was saved.

The club celebrated by holding a Texas Scramble that raised £5,500 for Stuart’s chosen charity, the Neuro Oncology Endowment Fund, with Dunn (below, right) on-hand to gratefully accept the cheque from him.

Stuart and Laird were youngsters together before the latter won the Scottish Youths’ Championship and then headed for the USA, where he has since become a three-time PGA Tour winner.

As a result, he has provided generous financial support for Hilton Park, particularly for the junior section, and included another donation in his backing for Stuart’s fundraiser.

After the competitors played over the Allander Course with balls stamped, ‘Thank you, Mr Dunn’, club captain Iain Murray praised Stuart’s work.

The captain read a message from Laird to Stuart saying: “I wanted to give you my best wishes for the fantastic event that you are having today to celebrate 30 years of service to Hilton Park.

“I hope you really enjoy the day and it is a successful event benefiting the Neuro Oncology Endowment Fund.

“Thank you for your commitment to the club over the years and all the hard work you have put in. It is very much appreciated.

“I pretty much lived at the club as a junior and feel very fortunate to have been able to use all the facilities to work on my game. The courses were always fantastic and for that, I thank you.”