Masters awards: It’s not just about the Green Jacket

The Green Jacket might be the most prized possession awarded during the week of the Masters – but it isn’t the only item handed out. Far from it.



In fact, there are many other different pieces of silverware (or crystal, which we’ll come on to), up for grabs. Here they are:

Green Jacket

The most prized of all possessions. The Green Jacket was first presented to the Masters winner following the 1949 tournament. At that time, the club also had jackets made for each of the previous winners of the Masters.

Each winner is allowed to keep and wear the Green Jacket as they please for the year that they are champion before returning it at the following year’s champion’s dinner. After that, they must arrange to get a replica made. Read more HERE.

Masters trophy

In case you didn’t know, a trophy is also presented to the Masters champion.

It is essentially a replica of the Augusta National clubhouse and is made of more than 900 pieces of silver. It rests on a pedestal which, with a silver band around the bottom, bears the names of the winners and runners-up.

The trophy was first awarded in 1961 and is permanently housed in the Augusta National clubhouse. Since 1993, a sterling silver replica of the original has been presented to the Masters champion.

Gold medal

Perhaps even less notable is that the Masters champion also receives a 3.4in gold medal, which weighs 2.3oz. It includes the words ‘Augusta National Golf Club’ and a rendering of Founders Circle, which is the area located between Magnolia Lane and the clubhouse.

Low amateur trophy

The low amateur trophy is handed out to the best-performing amateur of the week – but only if they make the cut. If no amateurs make it to the weekend, the trophy isn’t handed out.

The amateur trophy is referred to as the Silver Cup and has been handed out since 1952. Among those to have won the low amateur trophy are Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw, Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and Hideki Matsuyama.

Par-3 contest trophy

Every year on the Wednesday of Masters week, players participate in the Par-3 Contest. The winner of that, who has famously never gone on to win the Green Jacket in the same year, is presented with a crystal bowl with the Masters logo on it.

Silver medal & salver

The runner-up receives a silver medal, identical to the winner's gold medal. He also receives a silver salver.

Crystal vase

Each day of the tournament, the golfer who posts the lowest round receives a crystal vase with the Masters logo etched on it.

Crystal bowl

Any golfer that makes a hole-in-one or albatross receives a crystal bowl with the Masters logo etched on it – similar to the trophy given to the Par-3 Contest winner.

Crystal goblets

Every golfer who makes an eagle during the tournament receives two crystal goblets with the Masters logo.