Masters Memories: Adam Scott's win, Greg Norman's collapse

Got Masters fever yet? Yep, us too.

At bunkered.co.uk, the week counting down to The Masters is like the week counting down to Christmas: you don't know what you're going to get but you know, from past experience, that it's going to be brilliant.



Suffice to say, The Masters, Augusta National and everything to do with the first men's major championship of the year is the main topic of conversation in our office for the first three months of the year.



We spend a lot of time reminiscing about some of the most remarkable, dramatic and downright stunning moments from past Masters and, rather than keep to ourselves, we decided to re-live them online.



Over the next few days, our team will be sharing their favourite Masters moments... as well as an Augusta incident that they can't/won't/never will forget.



First up: bunkered editor, Bryce Ritchie...



My favourite Masters moment

When Adam Scott bogeyed the final four holes at Royal Lytham in 2012 to chuck away an amazing chance at winning the Claret Jug, he took it on the chin like a champ, thanks in part to the absolute class displayed by Ernie Els in the aftermath of that drama.



Fast forward to two majors later at Augusta National and he faced a 25ft birdie putt on the 72nd hole to take the lead at the Masters.



With Cabrera on the same score (eight-under) playing in the group behind, he needed to can it. And can it he did, screaming “Come on, Aussie!” in the process. Rumour has it his playing partner, fellow Aussie Marc Leishman, said “You little ripper” as the ball nestled in the cup, before high-fiving Scott and leaving to celebrate with Steve Williams.



Tiger’s former looper later claimed Scott’s subsequent play-off win over Cabrera was his favourite major title.



--



My most unforgettable Masters moment

From a purely personal perspective, 1996 was a pretty gut-wrenching Masters in the Ritchie household. We were all Greg Norman fans.



Let’s be real: back in ’96, who wasn’t a Norman fan? The guy had charisma and charm. I’ve said this before: women wanted him and men wanted to be him.



I remember sitting with my parents watching his meltdown against Nick Faldo. It was a seriously tough watch. No collapse since has been that disastrous. My mum was nearly in tears and I went to bed a very unhappy teenager (which wasn’t uncommon, actually). Ever since, I’ve just felt sorry for the guy.



Nobody remembers Faldo’s final round score because it genuinely didn’t matter. Faldo was gifted a Green Jacket. When you have a six-shot lead and close with a 78, you have completely choked.



I still love the guy. He’s one of the most honest, successful and charismatic sportsmen in history – but he’ll always be remembered for that Masters.

What are your favourite or unforgettable Masters moments?

Share your most vidid memories of the first men's major championship of the year in our Comments section below.

