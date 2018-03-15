Masters Memories: Phil's breakthrough, Tiger's chip

It all begins three weeks today - the 2018 Masters.



As golf's annual visit to Augusta National creeps ever closer, we've been reminiscing over some of our favourite moments from past trips up Magnolia Lane.



Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanbunkered) is the latest member of our team to reflect on his favourite and most unforgettable Masters moments.



Do either of these stand out for you?



My favourite Masters moment

I started at bunkered on April 1, 2004, and can vividly remember my colleague, Bryce Ritchie, breaking the ice with the ‘newbie’ by asking me who I thought would win The Masters.



I picked Phil Mickelson, mostly because he was the first name that wasn’t Tiger Woods that popped into my head. I was 20-years-old and wanted to impress.

Ten days later, I must have looked like some sort of golf medium as the previously major-less Mickelson – at 33, already regarded as the best player never to win a major – finally got across the line at the 47th time of asking.



Entering the final round, he was tied for the lead with Chris DiMarco (more on him in a moment). What followed that special Sunday was one of the most dramatic finishes in Masters history as a rampaging Ernie Els picked up six shots in nine holes from the seventh hole to get to post the clubhouse target at eight-under. With DiMarco tumbling out of contention, that left Mickelson standing between Els and glory.



He calmly rolled in a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to come home in 31, star-jumped into the air, tearfully hugged his wife at the side of the green, scooped up his daughter Sophia (“Daddy won! Can you believe it?”) and, soon after, slipped into the first of his three Green Jackets. Magnificent.

--

My most unforgettable Masters moment

How could it possibly be anything other than Tiger Woods’ chip-in at the 16th during the final round in 2005? Without a major win since the 2002 US Open – by Woods’ standards, a drought of Saharan proportions – the world No.1 was struggling to shake off the attentions of Chris DiMarco, despite having started the final round with a three-shot cushion. Indeed, by the time they reached the par-3 16th, that had been clipped to one. DiMarco found the centre of the green with his tee shot, whilst Woods pulled his just off the green. Advantage Chris. Then, Woods did this.

In your life have you seen anything like that? No, Jim, I’ve not. Not before, not since. Woods would go on to win in a play-off, beginning a run of six victories in 14 majors. He had six other top-four finishes in that span, too.

What are your favourite or unforgettable Masters moments?