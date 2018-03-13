Masters Memories: Sergio's moment, Spieth's meltdown

Twenty-seven days.

The 2018 Masters Tournament gets underway just 27 days from now - and with so many of the world's best players hitting top form, it's shaping up to be a cracker.

Needless to say, we can't wait and have spent plenty time deliberating and reminiscing over our favourite memories from down the years at Augusta.

The latest member of the bunkered team to share theirs is staff writer Martin Inglis. Any of these your own favourite or unforgettable Masters moment?

My favourite Masters moment

Last year’s Masters looked set to inflict more major heartache for Sergio Garcia. After starting the final round in a tie for the lead with Justin Rose and still level through the front nine, he found himself two behind with just five holes to play after bogeys at the tenth and 11th holes. But then the Spaniard came alive with a birdie on the 14th and then a stunning eagle on the par-5 15th, which I’ll remember for a long, long time.



It was his first eagle in his last 452 holes at the Masters – and what an unbelievable time it was to produce it. A costly bogey from Rose on the 17th saw the tussle head to extra holes, where Garcia produced the most clutch of approaches on the first play-off hole to clinch it.



The rest is history.



Eighteen years on from his runner-up finish at the US PGA Championship, Sergio’s major turmoil was finally put to bed. With £5 on Garcia at 45/1 using a free bet, I also ended up £235 richer.

My most unforgettable Masters moment

Given how comfortably and clinically Spieth won the 2015 Masters, it is still unfathomable how he capitulated so badly around Amen Corner just one year on – surrendering a five-shot lead with nine holes to play.



However, while it may seem harsh to say so, his disastrous 12th hole was live sport at its most compelling as the video cameras then panned to new leader Danny Willett, who had just emerged from the toilet after taking a couple of minutes to compose himself.



He seized his opportunity on the par-3 16th with a birdie, unlike his playing partner Lee Westwood who, just one shot behind Willett, bogeyed it to fall three behind with two to play and thus end another shot at major glory.

Then, there was the anguish in Spieth’s face as he walked up the 18th fairway to the green, before an emotional embrace with his caddie Michael Greller. But the pain didn’t end there. As defending champion, he had to present Willett with the Green Jacket – and even those with the coldest of hearts would have struggled not to feel sorry for the young American.

What are your favourite or unforgettable Masters moments?

Share your most vidid memories of the first men's major championship of the year in our Comments section below.