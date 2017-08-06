There are no results available.
Matsuyama eases to WGC-Bridgestone glory

By Michael McEwan06 August, 2017
Hideki Matusyama produced a spectacular final round to win the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio and continue his exceptional year.

The 25-year-old from Japan hit 16 out of 18 greens en route to a 61, finishing on 16-under-par to win by five shots from two-time major winner Zach Johnson. Charley Hoffman was third, a stroke adrift of his fellow American, on ten-under, with Thomas Pieters fourth on nine-under.

The victory was Matsuyama’s fifth on the PGA Tour and his third of the season following his wins in the WGC-HSBC Champions last October and the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February.

Even more impressively, it was the world No.3's sixth victory in his last 20 worldwide starts. He has finished either first or second nine times in that span. He joins Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia as the only golfers with five PGA Tour wins before the age of 26 in the last 30 years, whilst his flawless 61 was the lowest final round ever at Firestone. 

"That might be the best round of golf I've ever played," Matsuyama told Sky Sports afterwards. "Firestone is such a difficult golf course so, to play as well as I did, I'm thrilled."

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy warmed-up for his US PGA title tilt at Quail Hollow this week by finishing in a tie for fifth alongside Paul Casey and Scotland's Russell Knox. 

Encouragingly for the Northern Irishman, this week was the first time he carded all four rounds in the 60s since the BMW South African Open in January.

