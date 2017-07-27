Matt Kuchar 'broken' at not being sons' 'Superman'

Matt Kuchar has admitted he was ‘a little bit broken’ after seeing his children upset that he didn’t win the Open.

The American’s wife, Sybi, and two boys – Cameron and Carson – surprised the Royal Birkdale runner-up by flying over from Colorado on Saturday night in the hope of being able to see him lift the Claret Jug.

Unfortunately, he was denied by Jordan Spieth’s brilliance over the closing five holes and was visibly emotional in the recorder’s hut afterwards after embracing his family.

“It was difficult on me to see the kids in tears knowing their dad didn’t win,” admitted the 39-year-old, who was speaking ahead of getting straight back into action at the RBC Canadian Open this week.

“It’s an interesting position to be in as a father. When your kids are young, they look up to you like you’re Superman. You’re their hero. When it doesn’t work out and you aren’t the hero holding the trophy, it’s saddening.

“I saw the look in their eyes and wanted to be that guy so I was a little bit broken myself that I wasn’t.”

But Kuchar isn’t beating himself up over what happened. He’s determined to learn from his experience and sees this week’s PGA Tour event as the perfect opportunity to get over it.

“It’s one of the great things about golf that it’s pretty easy to leave the past behind when Thursday gets here,” he added. “It’s a whole new week. Nobody cares what you did last week and win, lose, whatever it may be, it’s a fresh start.

“The Ryder Cup at Medinah was a really difficult loss but I remember playing two or three weeks later and it was great to put it behind me and say, I’ve got to go out and perform again.”