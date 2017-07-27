There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsMatt Kuchar 'broken' at not being sons' 'Superman'

Golf News

Matt Kuchar 'broken' at not being sons' 'Superman'

By Bunkered Golf Magazine27 July, 2017
Matt Kuchar
Matt Kuchar

Matt Kuchar has admitted he was ‘a little bit broken’ after seeing his children upset that he didn’t win the Open.

The American’s wife, Sybi, and two boys – Cameron and Carson – surprised the Royal Birkdale runner-up by flying over from Colorado on Saturday night in the hope of being able to see him lift the Claret Jug.

Unfortunately, he was denied by Jordan Spieth’s brilliance over the closing five holes and was visibly emotional in the recorder’s hut afterwards after embracing his family.

“It was difficult on me to see the kids in tears knowing their dad didn’t win,” admitted the 39-year-old, who was speaking ahead of getting straight back into action at the RBC Canadian Open this week.

Matt Kuchar

“It’s an interesting position to be in as a father. When your kids are young, they look up to you like you’re Superman. You’re their hero. When it doesn’t work out and you aren’t the hero holding the trophy, it’s saddening.

“I saw the look in their eyes and wanted to be that guy so I was a little bit broken myself that I wasn’t.”

But Kuchar isn’t beating himself up over what happened. He’s determined to learn from his experience and sees this week’s PGA Tour event as the perfect opportunity to get over it.

“It’s one of the great things about golf that it’s pretty easy to leave the past behind when Thursday gets here,” he added. “It’s a whole new week. Nobody cares what you did last week and win, lose, whatever it may be, it’s a fresh start.

“The Ryder Cup at Medinah was a really difficult loss but I remember playing two or three weeks later and it was great to put it behind me and say, I’ve got to go out and perform again.”

Related Articles - Matt Kuchar

Related Articles - The Open

Golf News

Birdie blitz puts Karrie Webb in Ladies Scottish lead
Karrie Webb

By Martin Inglis

bunkered :: Issue 157 :: A peek inside
Look

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How much of the PGA Championship you'll see on BBC
BBC

By Martin Inglis

Matt Kuchar 'broken' at not being sons' 'Superman'
Matt Kuchar

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer: Jealousy influences anchoring claims
Bernhard Langer

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN Can you name the past 40 Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN Nick Dougherty's complete guide to Royal Birkdale
Nick Dougherty

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

The Open Championship 2017: Full field
The Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below