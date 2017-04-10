It took until late on Sunday at The Masters, but there was a hole-in-one coming courtesy of Matt Kuchar.

Playing alongside Rory McIlroy, the pair approached the 170-yard 16th, with Kuchar hitting his iron shot into the heart of the green before it picked pace and rolled back into the cup.

Watch Matt Kuchar's hole-in-one on No. 16 to move into a tie for third. #themasterspic.twitter.com/fyh44hVSuh — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 9, 2017

Afterwards, the American showed a touch of total class, signing his golf ball and giving it to jubilant kid standing behind the ropes.

Way to go, Kuch!