Matt Wallace breaks silence on Ryder Cup snub

Golf News

Matt Wallace breaks silence on Ryder Cup snub

By Michael McEwan06 September, 2018
Matt Wallace has broken his silence after missing out on one of European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn’s wild cards.

The Englishman was widely tipped to be chosen for the side for this year’s match at Le Golf National after winning the Made In Denmark on Sunday – his third victory of the season and fourth in the last 15 months.

Instead, Bjorn favoured the experience of Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey over would-be rookie Wallace’s form.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wallace said that Bjorn phoned him on Tuesday with the bad news.

• Thomas Bjorn explains reasons for Sergio Garcia pick

• OPINION - Bjorn has taken an unnecessary gamble with his picks

"Obviously I'm disappointed," said the Englishman. "That was my goal and my dream and I thought I showed enough on the Sunday to get a pick.

“He called me up to say how impressed he was and how well I've been playing. He was very complimentary about my game and my mind-set and ultimately he said it was not good news.

Thomas Bjorn European Team

"I accept that, I respect his decision. I've looked at the people he has picked and he has gone with experience, which I believe they probably need as well."

• Overlooking Wallace is a "good break" for US, says ex Ryder Cup star

• US captain Furyk announces his first three wild cards

Wallace, who is thought to have been invited to observe behind the scenes at the match by Bjorn, added that he intends to use the disappointment of missing out on a place in the side to push him on to bigger and better things in the weeks and months to come.

“I've had a lot of disappointments in my life and my career playing golf, and I've always used it as fire to get better,” he added. “This is probably one of the biggest ones you can have, so I just say watch this space now."

